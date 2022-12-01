City of Wilmington holiday ‘ice’ skating rink sells out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is opening a synthetic ice skating rink to the public for the first time ever on Thursday.

The temporary installation is part of several holiday celebrations planned for Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington. City spokesperson Jennifer Dandron says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Each person gets an hour of allotted time and 45 minutes of that is to skate, the other 15 is putting on your skates and signing waivers,” Dandron said. “The ice skates will be provided and there will be an opportunity for people to watch.”

The event sold out quickly, but there could be an opportunity for walk-ups if someone doesn’t show up for their time slot or finishes early. The cost for registration is $5.

In addition to skating, there will be a holiday event for families taking place on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Santa is very kindly taking a break from his busy schedule and he’ll be joining us for an event on Saturday evening where we will be lighting a 20 foot tree in the center of Riverfront Park,” Dandron said. “We’ll have a chorus group there, it will be a lot of fun.”

Santa will visit with children from 6:05 to 7:15 p.m. before Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch starts playing at 7:30.

The event is free and will also include face painting, food, music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

