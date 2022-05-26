Classic car and truck show fundraiser for local students

Men and Women United for Youth and Families in Delco, NC plans special display for Memorial weekend

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Fans of classic cars, trucks and farm implements can have a day full of fun at a fundraising car show Saturday, May 28 in Riegelwood, NC.

Organizers with Men & Women United for Youth And Families say local high school students will benefit from the proceeds.

Perry Dixon says the concept is a natural fit for him, since he’s been a classic car enthusiast for decades.

He and co-organizer Althea Weaver told WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory, the event includes food vendors, a 50-50 drawing and lots of door prizes.

The show runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mookie Keith’s located at 3838 Old Stage Rd. (Hwy 87) in Riegelwood.

Judging for entrants starts at 1 p.m. and trophies will be awarded in several categories.

An added feature this year involves car owners dressing in period costumes, from the year their car or truck was built.