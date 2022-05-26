Classic car and truck show fundraiser for local students

Men and Women United for Youth and Families in Delco, NC plans special display for Memorial weekend
Donna Gregory,

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Fans of classic cars, trucks and farm implements can have a day full of fun at a fundraising car show Saturday, May 28 in Riegelwood, NC.

Organizers with Men & Women United for Youth And Families say local high school students will benefit from the proceeds.

Perry Dixon says the concept is a natural fit for him, since he’s been a classic car enthusiast for decades.

He and co-organizer Althea Weaver told WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory, the event includes food vendors, a 50-50 drawing and lots of door prizes.

The show runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mookie Keith’s located at 3838 Old Stage Rd. (Hwy 87) in Riegelwood.

Judging for entrants starts at 1 p.m. and trophies will be awarded in several categories.

An added feature this year involves car owners dressing in period costumes, from the year their car or truck was built.

