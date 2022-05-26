Classic car and truck show fundraiser for local students
Men and Women United for Youth and Families in Delco, NC plans special display for Memorial weekend
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Fans of classic cars, trucks and farm implements can have a day full of fun at a fundraising car show Saturday, May 28 in Riegelwood, NC.
Organizers with Men & Women United for Youth And Families say local high school students will benefit from the proceeds.
Perry Dixon says the concept is a natural fit for him, since he’s been a classic car enthusiast for decades.
He and co-organizer Althea Weaver told WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory, the event includes food vendors, a 50-50 drawing and lots of door prizes.
The show runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mookie Keith’s located at 3838 Old Stage Rd. (Hwy 87) in Riegelwood.
Judging for entrants starts at 1 p.m. and trophies will be awarded in several categories.
An added feature this year involves car owners dressing in period costumes, from the year their car or truck was built.