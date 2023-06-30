Crews beginning to close roads around Southport ahead of 4th of July Festival

Southport is hosting its annual 4th of July Festival (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Roads around Southport are being closed down in preparation for the 4th of July Festival.

Crews will begin closing event areas Friday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. and Saturday night around 6:00 p.m. as vendors begin to arrive.

Officials say you should expect delays or avoid areas around Franklin Square and Waterfront Parks.

E Nash Street between Howe and Davis Street will close from 3:00 p.m. Friday through July 4th. This is the event area for the Firefighters Competition and the Never Forget 9-11 Mobile Exhibit.

S.Howe, Bay Street (between Atlantic and Oliver’s), Davis St, I Am Alley, will be closed to all traffic Saturday evening around 6:00 p.m. You will be allowed to walk in the area, however, no vehicle traffic will be allowed, including golf carts.

This is the event area for Waterfront Park music, Food Trucks, Children’s Events, Static displays, and more throughout the festival.