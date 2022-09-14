DEQ holding Wilmington meeting next month to discuss PFAS in private wells

The DEQ is hosting a meeting next month to discuss PFAS contamination is wells due to Chemours (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is hosting a community information meeting on October 11th to answer questions about PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear.

The event will take place at 6:00 pm at Roland-Grise Middle School, located at 4412 Lake Ave in Wilmington.

DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties.

Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

If you would like to speak at the meeting, organizers say sign-up slots will be available upon arrival.

At DEQ’s direction, Chemours is sampling for PFAS contamination in eligible private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility. Chemours is required to provide alternate water supplies to residents whose wells exceed specific action levels.

To have your well sampled, you can call Chemours at (910) 678-1100. Chemours should respond within 24-to-48 hours starting on the next business day. Chemours is also sending letters to well owners/residents requesting information about primary drinking water sources and offering sampling.

The October meeting is in addition to the two information sessions taking place late this month in Bladen and Brunswick County.