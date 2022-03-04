DOJ: New Hanover County gang members sentenced to federal prison after robbery, shooting

Daniel Reaves and Greer Old (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two New Hanover County men are going to federal prison for a 2018 robbery turned shooting.

Greer Old, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Daniel Reaves, 22, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On August 9, 2018, Old, Reaves and Brittany Moses planned to rob a former boyfriend of Moses of heroin in a parking lot in Wilmington. After Moses lured him into her car, Old and Reaves got in and demanded the drugs. The former boyfriend only had a small amount of heroin but Old, Moses and Reaves believed he had more. When he did not, he was pistol whipped several times.

During a struggle in the car, the former boyfriend was shot in the arm, pushed out of the car, and then left on Klein Road.

The DOJ says the assault was so violent that another car followed them and provided aid to Moses’ former boyfriend until the police arrived. The pistol whipping was so severe that an imprint of the gun was left in the victim’s forehead.

On August 11, the Wilmington Police Department received a tip that Old and Reaves were driving the same car used in the robbery near the Travel Inn Motel in Wilmington.

When officers tried to stop the car, Old refused to stop and sped off, even running a stop light before losing control of his car. Both men ran off.

While Old was being chased by police, he fired at a Wilmington Police Officer who was trying to arrest him. The officer returned fire. They also brought in a K-9 to capture Old.

Old was found hiding in some bushes on the property of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Old refused to come out of the bushes and another Wilmington Police Officer dislocated his shoulder removing Old from the bushes. A gun that had been reported stolen earlier that day was found in close proximity to Old.

During a search of their car by law enforcement the following items were found: a .25 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, 16 grams of methamphetamine and 438 doses of Xanax. Following his arrest, Old told the police the reason that he ran was because he believed that the mother of his child had taken a warrant out on him for shooting at her residence. Old denied having a gun but said that if he had one, he would have shot the K-9 and the officer.

Old was on probation for Conspiracy to Commit Common Law Robbery at the time that he committed these offenses.

Reaves got away, but was later arrested in Kentucky by the United States Marshal on August 29, 2018. According to law enforcement, both Old and Reaves are validated members of the Folk Nation gang. Reaves was also on probation for a North Carolina State Felony.

Moses previously received a sentence of 105 months in federal court for Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting).