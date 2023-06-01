First Chance for White Pants fundraiser for Lower Cape Fear Life Care

The June 4 event at Waterline Brewing Co. will support respite services for caregivers of dementia and Alzheimer's patients.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can brighten the hearts of caregivers during a very gray period in their lives by slipping into white pants, and enjoying a fundraising event this weekend in Wilmington, NC.

All proceeds benefit Lower Cape Fear Life Care, a non-profit that provides access to health services, education, and support to patients and their families in southeastern North Carolina.

The “First Chance for White Pants” event runs from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Waterline Brewing Co., 721 Surrey St. in Wilmington, NC.

Cindy Cheatham, Senior Fundraising Executive for Lower Cape Fear Life Care, says this weekend’s event is a fun way to support valuable community services.

“A large portion of the proceeds are going for our memory care and dementia programs,” Cheatham explained to WWAY’s Donna Gregory on Good Morning Carolina.

“This is something that we offer to our patients, our patients’ families that just need additional resources, ” she continued.

“The biggest thing we do is for respite care. If you want to go out and get your hair done, or if you want to go see a friend we have someone who can come in the home and sit in the home and have that respite care, so the caregivers can have a little bit of relief.”

The “First Chance” event features food, raffle items, beer and live music from Justin Cody Fox.

It’s a prequel to the popular Last Chance for White Pants Gala to benefit Lower Cape Fear Life Care later in the fall.

Tickets are $35/person and can be purchased here .