Former NFL kicker speaks at St. Mary’s student athletic banquet in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A school in Downtown Wilmington invited a very special guest to speak at its athletic banquet on Thursday night.

St. Mary’s Catholic School invited former NFL Player Connor Barth to address young athletes who were being recognized for their athletic performances this year.

Even though he played 10 seasons with the National Football League, Barth is no stranger to the Cape Fear.

He is also an alum of St. Mary’s.

During his speech, Barth said Wilmington will always hold a special place in his heart, and that he hopes to inspire others.

“It’s cool to see somebody who was sitting right there where they were, that actually got to go on and play in the NFL, and play professional sports. I want to be able to encourage them to dream big, and try to reach their goals.”

Barth says he also wanted to come back to the school because of Ms. Joyce Price, a teacher that he has known since the 6th grade and that was in attendance for this event, is retiring next year after teaching at the school for more than 20 years.