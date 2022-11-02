Former Wilmington Shark blasts 1,000th home run in World Series history

Former Wilmington Shark Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th World Series home run (Photo: Wilmington Sharks / Phillies)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Wilmington Shark’s player, Alec Bohm, continues to make his mark in Major League Baseball.

Bohm played for the Sharks in 2016, and is now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, currently taking on the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

119 years after the first World Series was held in 1903, Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in Fall Classic history Tuesday night.

The blast was part of a five-home run game by the Phillies, helping them win 7-0 and giving them a 2-1 series lead over the Astros.

The World Series continues Wednesday night in Philadelphia.