Former Wilmington Shark playing in MLB World Series

Former Wilmington Shark Alec Bohm is taking part in the World Series with the Phillies (Photo: Wilmington Sharks / Phillies)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 MLB World Series begins this Friday in Houston and will feature a Wilmington connection.

Former Wilmington Shark Alec Bohm is set to play in the World Series with the Phillies against the Houston Astros.

Bohm played for the Sharks in 2016, batting .330 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

He was named to the 2016 CPL All-Star Game where he also competed and won the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Bohm made his MLB debut in 2020, hitting a career-high 13 home runs and 72 RBI with the Phillies this season.