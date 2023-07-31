Former WPD Officer makes first appearance in New Hanover County Court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 39-year-old former WPD Officer Darryl Warren appeared in court Monday after being charged with DWI, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Assault on a Female.

911 calls have also been released from the events that occurred last week.

“Hi, I’m here near Costco, um someone just turned, made a U-turn here in front of the hotel here and hit somebody, um walking,” said the 911 caller.

“It was uh…did they hit a pedestrian?” asked the operator.

“Yes, it almost looked it was on purpose. He was right in front of me and turned around really fast and came and just flew onto the um, like where the mulch is and just hit her,” said the caller.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, Warren made a U-turn off Gingerwood Drive and ran onto the right side of the road and hit a woman.

On the day of the crash, Warren registered a .10 BAC.

“There’s a bunch of people coming over here now, but his truck is, I mean it, his truck is like, the front fender’s off and everything. I hope they investigate it because it was really, really terrible the way he did it. Like I said, it almost looked intentional,” said the 911 caller.

As of Monday, the City of Wilmington has terminated Warren from the WPD. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 10th. His bond has been set at $100,000.