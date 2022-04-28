Free family jamboree to help raise funds for United Way of the Cape Fear Area

The April 30 event is also a delayed 80th anniversary celebration for the UWCFA, put on hold during the pandemic shutdown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United Way of the Cape Fear Area (UWCFA) is celebrating more than 80 years of helping communities in the region, and everyone is invited to the party!

The Spring Family Jamboree April 30 features family-friendly games, crafts, entertainment, music, a food truck and a maker’s market with proceeds going to help fund United Way-backed programs.

The Jamboree will be at DREAMS of Wilmington arts education center at 901 Fanning St. from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

UWCFA Outreach Assistant Angela Fernot is a teaching artist at DREAMS. She says the event is fun for all ages.

She also provided a full list of what you can expect at the Jamboree:

Workshops – pottery wheel and clay, mural painting, card making, sticker design, and more!

Games – corn hole, tic tac toe, duck pond, matching game, and target practice

Activities – Face painting, hula hooping, sidewalk chalk, Women in Science & Engineering

Latin Foodies Food truck & DJ from Gravity Record

Raffle Baskets and items from local businesses including: Grinders Caffe Round Cargo District Businesses Amy Grant of Art in Bloom Local comic artists from Tales of Cape Fear

Makers and vendors! Women in Science and Engineering DREAMS Kids selling art Pottery, 2D Art, Vintage, and art on consignment



To learn more about United Way of the Cape Fear Area, visit here .