Fundraising dinner at Seabird benefits EBT users at Wilmington farmers market at Tidal Creek

The dinner May 30 in downtown Wilmington will help fund program to help underserved people in the Cape Fear get more fresh foods

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fundraising dinner in Wilmington, NC will help EBT users double their buying power at the Wilmington Farmers Market at Tidal Creek .

The dinner is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. May 30 at Seabird restaurant, 1 S. Front St. in Wilmington.

Several local businesses will donate food for the dinner, with $35 from each dinner going to help fund the Fresh Bucks Program.

The program is part of the Rural Achievement Foundation International (RAFI) effort to get more fresh, local vegetables and fruits to lower income people in the Cape Fear area.

According to RAFI, for each dollar a SNAP/EBT user withdraws from an account to spend at the market, her or she will receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to a total of $20 in Fresh Bucks.

Tickets for the May 30 dinner cost $125 apiece and include:

Dinner prepared by Chef Dean Neff using food grown/raised/produced by local farmers

Vegan and gluten-free options available

2 glasses of wine (additional beverages options available for purchase)

Family-style seating (please have flexible expectations!)

Silent auction during event

For information on tickets for the May 30 dinner, visit here .