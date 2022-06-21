Get out your boards, Tuesday is “Go Skateboarding Day”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday is national “Go Skateboarding Day”.

It is observed every year on June 21st.

Local skateboard parks such as The Skatebarn, the Greenfield Grind and the Carolina Beach Skatepark have brought out and brought up several amazing skaters throughout the years.

Skateboarding started in California in the 1950’s.

The sport began when surfers wanted a way to practice when there were no waves.

It started with a modified surfboard with wheels, and that’s when skateboarding was born.

Decades of innovation, creation and skill followed as the boards and the sport evolved, giving rise to American skateboarding legends like Tony Hawk, Mike McGill, and Jason Lee.