Good Morning Carolina guacamole recipe for Cinco de Mayo

The GMC team marks the date of the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — History credits the Aztecs of Southern Mexico with originating the dip we know as guacamole, but any home chef can whip up a modern version in just a few minutes.

The most time-consuming aspect is chopping the vegetables to add to mashed avocado, but fresh ingredients are a must for good guac.

On Cinco de Mayo, WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina hosts Matt Bennett and Donna Gregory joined meteorologist Ramel Carpenter in mixing a fresh batch of the popular dish.

Donna’s Guacamole Recipie:

3 large ripe avocados, pitted and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons minced red onion, or more to taste

1 small jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1/4 small poblano pepper, seeded and chopped, or add more for extra heat *not used on show but recommended!

handful of chopped cilantro

1 small tomato, chopped and drained of visible juice

juice of 2 limes, or to taste

salt, pepper, garlic and cayenne pepper to taste

assorted chips, veggies, pita points or pretzels for dipping

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Happy Cinco de Mayo from Good Morning Carolina and WWAY-TV News!