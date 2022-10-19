Greek Festival Drive-Thru kicks off this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five months after the annual Greek Festival, a special edition Greek Festival Drive-Thru is making a comeback this weekend.

The event will run from October 21st through October 23rd, serving up hot, fast and delicious food each day. Drive-thru hours are 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say this event won’t have the Greek Wines, Music and Dancers they have each May, but they will have all your favorite delicious Greek delicacies such as Mousaka, Pastitsio, Dolmathes, Gyros, succulent Lamb and the overflowing Sampler Platters.

All of the food will be served up while you pull up in the comfort of your own car.

The drive-thru festival will take place at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington.