Herd of goats could soon be the newest residents of Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The city of Boiling Spring Lakes says it has been looking for creative ways to manage vegetation growing on the dry lakes beds until they can be refilled.

Many of the city’s lakes have been empty ever since Hurricane Florence destroyed several dams in 2018, leading to the growth of the vegetation.

People living nearby say the vegetation has attracted rodents, snakes and coyotes in recent months.

The solution? Goats.

Officials say the goats would only cost $10 per goat per day, and each goat can eat up to 140 square feet of vegetation every 24 hours.