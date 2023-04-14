Historic Wilmington Temple of Israel restoration underway

A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office) A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office)

A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office) A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office)

A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office) A restoration project for the historic Temple of Israel in Wilmington has begun. (Photo: Temple of Israel Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, restoration of the Temple of Israel, located at 4th and Market Streets, is underway after a successful fundraising campaign.

While it has been closed since 2020 because of moisture intrusion and other deterioration, it is the oldest Jewish house of worship in continuous use in North Carolina.

It is also one of the few Moorish Revival-Style architectural structures remaining in the United States from the 19th century.

The Temple’s Restoration 150 Committee embarked on a successful half-million dollar fundraising project in 2021.

Constructed in 1876, the Temple was build for one of the state’s oldest Reform Jewish congregations.

The campaign’s name, “Restoration 150”, recognizes the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Temple’s congregation.

Organizers hope to have the renovations finished by late summer.

The renovation process includes moisture and mold remediation, window restoration, deep cleaning, roof repair, interior work in the downstairs Rosenthal Hall, exterior landscaping and complete replacement of the HVAC system.

Fundraising is also creating a reserve fund for future Temple maintenance. Additional appeals are being prepared for grants and other sources of income.

Donor recognition plans include a new plaque to be installed prominently at the Temple entrance.

Wilmington historian Beverly Tetterton was Temple Board President when fundraising began in 2021.

Tetterton says, “According to the American Jewish Historical Society, the Temple of Israel is the 10th oldest synagogue still in use in the United States. The Temple of Israel is a treasure of historic architectural importance and a valuable building in Wilmington’s historic district.”

A historic plaque was given to the Temple of Israel in 1976 by the Historic Wilmington Foundation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Temple.