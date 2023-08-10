History with ‘Hud’: How a pond made for rice production turned into Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just a few miles from downtown Wilmington lies Greenfield Lake, a popular spot for visitors and residents alike to enjoy an afternoon on or around the water. But the 150-acre lake hasn’t always existed.

The lake traces its roots back to when the City of Wilmington was first in its infancy. During the 1730’s, Dr. Samuel Green dammed up a natural spring moisture area, creating a pond of water to help with rice production. The water fed a power mill to help with the process.

The lake remained mostly unchanged through 1900, when it became known as McIlhenny’s Pond after new owner Thomas McIlhenny. Tidewater Power Company extended its trolley lines to the growing lake in 1912, increasing the number of visitors to the attraction.

The City of Wilmington bought the land including the lake for $25,000 in 1925, and when the Great Depression arrived several years later, workers who lost their jobs due to the collapsing economy were put to work clearing undergrowth along the lake and building a five-mile road around it, which was completed in July of 1931. Many pushed wheelbarrows and shoveled dirt, planting thousands of azaleas along the way. The pink flowers would later go on to inspire the annual Azalea Festival.

Several events have been held at the lake over the years, including a large easter egg hunt in 1934. The family-fun drew thousands of people to hunt for the eggs, which included one gold and one silver egg representing cash gifts. But the lake was popular for more than just holiday occasions.

The relatively shallow lake was a very busy swimming hole through the 1950s, but an increase in alligators had made it more dangerous over the years. Fishing near the spillway at the southwestern corner of the lake remains a popular pastime, with kayak rental being an option for over 100 years.

The area even had a zoo and amusement park for a while. The zoo was home to baby alligators, monkeys, deer, bear and birds. The amusement park even had a small roller coaster. But both only lasted a couple of decades, with the zoo fully shutting down in 1980.

1962 brought a new attraction to the 250-acre Greenfield Park, when the 1,200-seat Hugh Morton Amphitheater was built. It originally had wooden benches until 2008, but was renovated for $1.2 million in that year to provide more comfortable seating options.

Whether you’re looking to take in a show at the amphitheater, spend time on the water or just enjoy the sights and sounds of the area, Greenfield Lake has something for everyone. It remains a popular Wilmington destination, nearly 300 years in the making.

Meteorologist Matthew Huddleston (‘Hud’) has always had two major loves – weather and history. While you can watch him talk about weather each evening on WWAY, he looks forward to bringing you a little piece of history each Thursday on WWAY’s website.