Hundreds come out for grand opening of new Wilmington Harris Teeter

A grand opening was held on October 25th, 2022 for the new Harris Teeter on Carolina Beach Road. (Photo: Juliana Lane/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday marked the grand opening event for a new Harris Teeter location in Wilmington and hundreds of people came out to check out the new store and it’s unique features.

The ribbon cutting ceremony occurred at 5:00 p.m., with the Taste of Teeter sampling event happening immediately after and going on until 8:00 p.m.

This location, at the Crossroads at Independence shopping center, is one of the largest Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina at over 77,000 square feet.

The new store offers 9 checkouts and 15 express checkouts, and brings lots of new features to it’s Wilmington customers.

This location is equipped with the signature Harris Teeter amenities, such as: a Starbucks, a hot foods bar, salad bar, a sub shop, store made pizza, fresh sushi, full-service floral and custom floral arrangements, custom cakes, party trays, and a sit-down eating area.

But that’s not all, this location also boasts many unique new features including: expended service meat and seafood cases with dry aged beef, handmade lobster rolls, fresh steamed seafood and more.

This Harris Teeter also features a pharmacy, ExpressLane Online Shopping, and a fuel center, making it a one-stop-shop for it’s customers.

Harris Teeter also works with the local community by supporting area schools, youth sports organizations and local non-profit organizations.

While the new store already employs more than 200 associates, they are always looking to hire.

Paige Pauroso, a communication specialist for Harris Teeter, stated what their employees mean to the company and community.

“We get to not just feed the community, but also work with our community partners. We always say this is a career with a purpose, and those associates get to be a part of that story.”

This Thursday, October 27th, there is a big hiring event from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where job-seekers can do on-the-spot interviews.

For those seeking to join the Harris Teeter team, you can also click here to read more about available positions and job benefits.