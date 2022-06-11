Hundreds turn out for 2nd annual Leland Hurricane Expo

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people turned out for the second annual Leland Hurricane Expo held at the town’s Cultural Arts Center on Saturday.

Crowds filled the building to learn more about hurricane preparedness this season.

The event featured speakers as well as several exhibits about insurance, flood zones and other important weather topics.

Emergency Management Chief John Grimes says events like this one are very important

“When we start getting under warnings, and things of that nature, people tend to have high anxiety levels,” Grimes said. “They’re not thinking as clearly as they would on our blue-sky days. It’s important that while we have time, that we’re looking at those routes to safety, that we’re preparing our home.”

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood led a round table discussion at the expo, educating the public on hurricanes.