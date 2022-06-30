Inflation event at Los Portales helps Latino community combat rising grocery costs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LIBRE Initiative (LIBRE) hosted a grassroots event at Los Portales grocery store in Wilmington on June 30th to bring awareness to harmful federal policies driving up costs of everyday goods as a part of “The True Cost of Washington” campaign.

A Bank of America study from late last year found people of color in the U.S. and low-income households, especially Black and Latino families, usually spend more of their income on staples that are prone to price increases, like food and gas.

Skyrocketing inflation has caused the average household’s annual grocery costs to go up by about $430.00.

To demonstrate the true cost of Washington’s policies, LIBRE is giving out gift cards worth the average cost of inflation for two days ($28.67).

Jefrey Baldwin, the Grassroots Engagement Director for the Libre initiative in North Carolina told WWAY that he has seen and heard numerous stories from Latino Communities around the state about how they are struggling during this time.

“We are hearing stories from the community about how they’re having to choose between getting food for their families or getting gas so they can get to work.” Baldwin continued, “We are going to various cities across the state talking to people about the impacts of inflation on this community. We want their voices to be heard. We want to remove barriers for opportunity.”

On average, Latinos spend more on income staples like food—they are immoderately feeling the squeeze as the prices of everyday goods continue to rise.

The LIBRE Initiative is a national organization dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community to reach their full potential by promoting and fighting for freedom-oriented solutions at the state and federal level.

You can read more on the Libre Initiative by clicking here to go to their website.