Intense search continues in the Lumber River for Chadbourn former police chief

Anthony Spivey (Photo: WWAY)

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — More than two dozen law enforcement officers are searching the Lumber river in Columbus County for the body of former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey.

According to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, several agencies are assisting with the search in a remote area off Ice Plant Road located northwest of Fair Bluff.

Greene told WWAY the search resumed Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. in an area where Spivey’s boat was discovered on Monday.

A helicopter from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to conduct an aerial search of the river. Dive teams are in the water and crews in boats are using sonar equipment while ground crews search along the riverbank, Greene said.

On Monday, WWAY interviewed Dean Sasser who was a father figure to Spivey. Sasser said Spivey asked to borrow Sasser’s truck Sunday night. When Spivey didn’t return, Sasser and his wife began searching for him.

On Monday, the Sassers found their truck parked at the edge of the Lumber River. Spivey’s boat was located a short distance away in the water.

Crews suspended the search Monday evening after looking for him approximately six hours.

Sasser said the last two weeks had been particularly difficult for Spivey. He was charged with dozens of embezzling and drug charges. Spivey was set to appear for court hearing on Monday but never showed up.

“It didn’t really hit until I saw my truck and saw the board where it was located, he had left a letter in the truck to all of us saying his ‘goodbyes,'” Sasser said. “Its devastating.”

