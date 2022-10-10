iPhone 14’s new crash detection feature causing problems for roller coaster riders

The iPhone 14 is causing problems for roller coaster riders (Photo: Apple Inc / MGN)

(WWAY) — The iPhone 14’s new crash detection feature is leading to problems for those who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement Park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology is also featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple — putting the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster will solve the problem.