Keeper of the Flame awards in-person held for first time since pandemic began

New wall art revealed in downtown Wilmington to honor missing people

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, locals and others negatively affected by cases of missing people gathered on Water Street to unveil the brand-new wall to honor missing persons and those who have been found deceased.

Dozens listened to stories of 3 deceased, including the family of MiYonna Jones, a New Hanover High School student that was missing for weeks before being found dead.

WWAY’s own Hannah Patrick received an award for her continued work on the Timothy Smart case resolution. Other law enforcement agencies in the Cape Fear did as well.

This award is given annually to recognize the dedication of law enforcement, business leaders, organizations, search personnel, government officials and service volunteers. Individuals who have risen above their daily duties in their service of missing persons and victims of homicide; people who have shown great empathy, setting forth an action to better the cause.