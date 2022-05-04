Local church community raises $3.1 million to build new church in Hampstead

The facility expansion will allow the growing parish to accommodate the influx of new residents in the area.

(Photo: Pixabay)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — All Saints Catholic Church announces that they have secured $3.1 million dollars in gifts and pledges from their vibrant faith filled community which will be used to help fund their $7.5 million expansion project.

The parish plans to erect a 750 seat church and program support areas for the largely expanding faith community in Eastern Pender County.

Bishop Zarama will perform a Blessing the Grounds ceremony on May 5th at 2:15pm, and then construction will begin in early 2023.

Catholic presence and service to the Eastern Pender community began in 1953 when St. Mary Gate of Heaven, a tiny mission church, was established in Surf City. The Surf City location continues to serve as a summer ministry.

However, in the 1990s, St. Jude the Apostle Parish was established on the current site at 18737 US Hwy 17 N, Hampstead, with a multipurpose worship space and a few offices.

The name was later changed to All Saints.

The original founders, some who will be honored guests at the Blessing of the Grounds, had a long-term vision of building a permanent church building to serve a larger community. This phase of the development is a continuation of their original plan.

For more information, you can click here to visit their website.