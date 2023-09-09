Local Government Commission to discuss Project Grace Tuesday

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The state treasurer’s Local Government Commission will discuss New Hanover County’s Project Grace during the commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

The county wants to redevelop a 3-acre county-owned block in downtown Wilmington. The project would transform the downtown public library and several parking lots into a new library adjacent to a modern Cape Fear Museum.

Last month, county commissioners unanimously approved a development agreement not to exceed $57 million.

But after the LGC did not include Project Grace on its meeting agenda, the commissioners sent the commission a letter expressing their disappointment and requesting it be added to the September calendar.

Commissioners released the following statement Friday:

“The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners extends its appreciation for the inclusion of Project Grace on the Local Government Commission’s agenda as a discussion item for the upcoming September 12 meeting. We hope the Commission will act on the project‘s debt issuance and appreciate their thorough evaluation of the county’s plan. We are excited to bring this vital community initiative to fruition.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has been critical of the county’s plan.