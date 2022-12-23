Local seafood store has oysters despite in climate weather

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Oysters can be a popular treat during the holiday season as families gather together, but with the windy conditions today some places couldn’t send anyone out on the water to gather them.

Today at Legends seafood & produce in Burgaw, they had some extra oysters available. While most were for call ahead reservations, they did have some for walk up customers.

Legends was supplied with many different oyster types today including Stump Sound, Topsails and Virginias. The local general store has been open for two years now thanks to owner David Futch

“Most of them are reserved, we do have some that are available each day, but walk-up customers might not get them if they’re not reserved in advance. So, I had a few bushels above walk-up customer availability today” said Futch.

While some locations were running low on oysters today, he says they should be good for the holiday season, and he recommends you make a reservation.