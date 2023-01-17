Local Sheriff Offices going head-to-head in charity basketball game

A charity basketball game is taking place in February (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of two local Sheriff Offices are set to compete on the hardwood next month.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are taking part in a charity basketball game on February 24th.

Wilmington Christian Academy is hosting the game, which benefits the Brandon’s Battle Foundation, supporting pediatric cancer patients since 2013.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with tipoff happening at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students, with children five and under getting in free.