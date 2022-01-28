Locally-produced film “Birdies” adds Jan. 29 show after Friday, Jan. 28 premiere sells out

After 13 years, the comedy about a struggling golf course comes to the screen with a splashy "green carpet" premiere at Wilmington's most historic theatre.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local film project that’s been in the works for more than a decade finally moves from paper to premiere when the indie movie “Birdies” opens January 28, 2022 at historic Thalian Hall in Wilmington, NC.

All 500 tickets to the Friday, Jan. 28 premiere sold out this week, so a second show has been added Saturday, Jan. 29. Tickets are available here .

The film tells the story of a golf course that’s seen better days, the madcap employees who work there and an upscale rival course that could put the shoddy one out of business.

Things get complicated when a new golf pro is hired to turn things around at the shoddy course.

Brandon Luck is executive producer of “Birdies”, and also appears in the film as a character named Dogleg.

“We’ve been trying to get this golf comedy off of the ground for almost 13 years now and we finally put our own money together and asked for lots of favors to make it happen.”

The movie features local actors and a majority of it was filmed at the Ironclad Golf Course in Hampstead, NC.

For more information about “Birdies”, and opportunities for you to stream it at home, visit here