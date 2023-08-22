Lower Cape Fear LifeCare hosting ‘Last Chance for White Pants’ gala

WILMINGTON, NC (Press Release) – Grab your favorite white pants and get ready to dance the night away for a great cause in Wilmington this weekend.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s annual gala, Last Chance for White Pants, will be Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at The Hangar at Modern Aviation.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to the highest quality LifeCare, education, and supportive services to our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. Click here for more information about Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

“Our annual Last Chance for White Pants Gala is an area favorite fundraiser,” director of foundation Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Katie Tate said. “It’s far from the traditional sit-down dinner, formal attire fundraising event. The gala, which is always focused on some variation of a beach-party theme, offers guests heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and dancing while being comfortable in your summers whites – whether that be white pants, jeans, shorts, skirts or dresses – dressed up with a little glam or relaxed with a comfortable brightly-colored shirt or top.”

This year, the gala is featuring a new band. The Block Party Experience is a high-energy party band based out of Atlanta. They perform a wide variety of pop favorites that will keep guests on the dance floor all night long.

“We’ve also got some great items for our silent and live auctions, including some exciting experiences like a trip to Big Sky Montana and weekend brunch at Tavern on the Green in New York City,” Tate said. “We’ll also be conducting our rare bourbon raffle again this year. Those in the community can participate in the silent auction and raffle even if they can’t make it to the gala.”

The event, known in the community as everyone’s favorite end-of-summer celebration supports the nonprofit’s mission to ensure that local individuals and families living with a life-limiting illness have access to the care and support, regardless of their ability to pay. This year, a large portion is being designated for the agency’s Memory Partners dementia care program.

Memory Partners is a consultation-based program that provides caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related illness the education, resources, and support needed to improve quality of life for the entire family. The program offers support groups, education opportunities, and regular evaluations to determine when other care services, such as palliative or hospice care, may be appropriate. One of the most essential parts of the program is in providing respite care. Funds raised will help LCFL provide the respite care that family caregivers desperately need.

“Once again, our presenting sponsor is Modern Aviation, “Tate said. “We appreciate their continued support and that of all our sponsors. Many have been gala sponsors for several years.”

The event is expected to be a sellout. Tickets are $200 per person and a limited number are available. Click here to purchase tickets on the event’s website.

“We hope people will join us in support of providing area families with care services and support that make a huge impact in their lives,” Tate concluded. “Funds raised go to work immediately in our community. Proceeds designated for our Memory Partners program provide supportive services that are essential to families caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness. It’s always an exceptionally fun evening and we encourage people to get their tickets early as space is limited, and this event generally sells out.”

The event is at The Hangar at Modern Aviation located at 1817 Aviation Drive in Wilmington.