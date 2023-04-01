Man arrested for Friday Circle K stabbing

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at a Circle K that happened Friday morning.

Willie Darnell Deramus arrested for Friday Circle K stabbing (PHOTO: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Partnering with the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Deputies found a car matching the description of the suspect’s car around 4 p.m. Friday. Deputies performed a traffic stop on the car and arrested Willie Darnell Deramus, 40, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies also found that Deramus had a fugitive warrant from Virginia for a similar incident.

Deramus was taken to the new Hanover County Detention Facility and given no bond.