Mental health awareness for new parents at Climb Out of Darkness event

The June 24 walk at Halyburton Park connects new families with resources available to deal with stress and isolation

Emily Barlas at walk Photo: Riley Spicer Organizers of the Climb Out of the Darkness event in Wilmington, NC June 2022

resource at Climb Event Fit4Mom offers information to attendees of Climb Out of the Darkness 2022 Photo: Riley Spicer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Few things change a couple’s life more than the birth of a baby.

But once the whirlwind hospital stay is over following the delivery, many new moms and dads are left feeling overwhelmed, isolated or nervous, often suffering from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

Climb Out of the Darkness hopes to change that.

“It is incredibly common, and it’s one in five women– or birthing people– and one in ten dads,” according to Clinical Mental Health Therapist Emily Barlas.

She recently joined Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory to talk about the Climb Out of the Darkness annual event.

This year it starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Wilmington’s Halyburton Park, 4099 S. 17th St.

The event features a welcome ceremony and a warmup from representatives of Fit4Mom .

It also includes a survivor story, resource displays and community-building activities.

Those who choose may take a stroller-friendly walk around the park trail.

For more information on the Climb Out of the Darkness event, or to offer financial support, visit here. .