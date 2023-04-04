Missing Wilmington woman’s remains identified in Georgia

KC Johnson has been found dead, according to the WPD (Photo: WPD)

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WWAY) — The Chatham County Police Department in Georgia has identified the body on a missing woman from Wilmington.

According to a spokeswoman Chatham County Police Department, the Remains located on the banks of the Savannah River on January 18, 2023, have been positively identified as those of K.C. Lee Johnson, 27, following an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Johnson was reported missing after last being seen on January 13, 2023, in Wilmington.

The Chatham County Police Department does not have any further information to release regarding the investigation at this time.

We are waiting to get more details from the Wilmington Police Department.

In January, William Haven Hicks, 26, of South Carolina was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping.

Upon further investigation, WPD told us it had been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St in Wilmington on Friday.