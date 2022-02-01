More than 400 runners expected at Wrightsville Beach Valentine Run Feb. 12

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the 7th year running, Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation is hosting a road race to give participants a heart-healthy way to begin Valentine’s Day weekend.

Recently, WB Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Katie Ryan spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about this year’s Valentine Run, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. February 12 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

Donna: This is the 7th year for the event…how popular has it become over the years?

Katie: “The Valentine Run has had a consistent number of participants over the years only jumping from about 300 to a little over 400 when we added the 10k and double trouble to the 5k event held the first two years.”