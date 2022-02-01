More than 400 runners expected at Wrightsville Beach Valentine Run Feb. 12
A 5K, 10K and 15K option is available for runners who are encouraged to wear red, white and/or pink to compete in a costume contest on race day.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the 7th year running, Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation is hosting a road race to give participants a heart-healthy way to begin Valentine’s Day weekend.
Recently, WB Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Katie Ryan spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about this year’s Valentine Run, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. February 12 at Wrightsville Beach Park.
Donna: This is the 7th year for the event…how popular has it become over the years?
Katie: “The Valentine Run has had a consistent number of participants over the years only jumping from about 300 to a little over 400 when we added the 10k and double trouble to the 5k event held the first two years.”
Donna: There are 3 options for runners– a 5K, 10K and “double-trouble” 10K. How does that work?
Katie: “The 5k runs the usual loop 5k course and begins at 8:00 am.
The 10k begins at 9:00 am and is an out and back course that leaves WB Park heading toward JM Pier, to a crossover that leads underneath the drawbridge to Causeway Drive, south on Waynick to the turnaround location where the runners return to the park.
Double Trouble participants run both races at their scheduled start times.”
Donna: How many runners are you expecting this year, and what’s the deadline for registration?
Katie: ” We’re expecting at least 400 runners, but participants must register early to receive the cool beanie that comes with the registration.”
Donna: There’s a costume contest as part of the fun–how does that work, and what are you suggesting people wear for the race?
Katie: “We encourage the athletes to get creative with their red, white, and pink and to wear one of our relationship status bids that are available at packet pickup – Available, Unavailable, or It’s Complicated.”
Donna: Strollers are allowed but dogs need to stay at home.
What are the race logistics?
Katie: “Wrightsville Beach Park, Saturday, February 12th – 5k at 8:00 am and the 10k at 9:00 am.”
Donna: Where’s the best place for spectators to park?
Katie: “At the municipal complex in Wrightsville Beach where the races begins.”
Proceeds from the Valentine Run benefit community programs, activities and events offered by the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department.
For registration information, visit here .