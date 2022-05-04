Mother’s Day gets artsy in Wrightsville Beach Park

The Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event includes a plant sale, labyrinth, new water features and plenty of original artwork

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Don’t be surprised to see several artists painting original works around the Wrightsville Beach area this week.

They’re participating in the Plein Air style of painting, creating one-of-a-kind artwork in the open air at locations around town.

They’ll also paint live at this weekend’s Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Wrighstville Beach Municipal Gardens, 321 Causeway Drive.

Free parking is available on site.

The annual event raises money for the Harbor Island Garden Club which helps beautify the Wrightsville Beach area all year long.

Attendees can purchase a commemorative brick or paver, with proceeds going to maintain and develop the garden’s pathways and children’s fountain.

On Sunday only, artists will sell selected works, with a portion of their proceeds earmarked to help fund Garden Club projects.

Organizers encourage participants to bring their mom for a walk around the Wrightsville Beach loop Sunday, then stroll through the gardens on Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit here .