Motorcycle crash victim succumbs to injuries after fundraiser is held in his honor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On May 6th, 2022, Kyle Houck was riding his motorcycle home when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing a collision which left him with life-threatening injuries.

Houck showed no brain activity for 6 days following the collision and had to be put on life-support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under a medically induced coma at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Friends and family of Kyle put together a fundraiser event and a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with medical expenses.

On Saturday, May 21st, 2022, the ‘Ride for Kyle’ event was held and drew over a hundred members of the community that came out to participate in the event which included a raffle for prizes, barbeque plates, a motorcycle safety briefing and of course the motorcycle ride that began at Kure Beach and ended on North Kerr Avenue.

Between the fundraiser and the GoFundMe, about $10,000 was raised for Kyle’s recovery.

Unfortunately, the same evening, following the fundraiser, Kyle passed away in the hospital after succumbing to his injuries from the crash.

Kyle was an organ donor, and his family released a statement saying that “he was such a caring person, that’s most definitely something he would want to do for someone else.”

Friends and family gathered that night at the hospital.

The funds raised will now be used towards his funeral expenses.

It is extremely important to practice safety on the roadways, in any vehicle.

The NCDOT has a motorcycle handbook that is available online with tips on how to remain as safe as possible when operating a motorcycle on the road.