Myrtle Beach roadside zoo to permanently close following PETA lawsuit, documents say

The Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach will be permanently closing, according to a letter from the facility’s attorney.

In response to an inquiry from PETA, the attorney said “because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations.”

Additionally, the USDA license for the Waccatee Zoological Farm expired on Sept. 12, 2022, and the zoo did not seek a renewal of the license.

