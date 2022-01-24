National Weather Service using public storm reports to capture impact of recent winter storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The majority of snow and ice falling around the Cape Fear during the recent winter storm has melted. But the Wilmington National Weather Service is asking for your help whenever the next storm strikes.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff says you can send in snow and ice reports on the National Weather Service website or social media when winter weather happens.

Pfaff says to take several measurements with a ruler and get an average of what fell in your area.

He says those reports help to fill gaps in between where official observations are made.

“Communities can help weather forecast operations in many ways through documenting what’s going on,” Pfaff said. “We appreciate any help we can get. In addition to the tools we have with doppler radar and satellite, citizen science is very high on our list of observations.”

Pfaff says the graphics they’re able to make from public reports can help with emergency management response and in historical research.