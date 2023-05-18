NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher celebrating otters first birthday on Sunday with sandcastles, ice cakes

Fort Fisher Aquarium otter pups Stella, Mae and Selene. (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHERS, NC (WWAY) — You can take part in a birthday celebration for otter pups at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Sunday.

Stella, Mae and Selene joined the Asian small-clawed otter family on May 21, 2022, each weighing only about as much as two slices of bread.

They are now turning a year old this weekend.

“Visitors, staff, and volunteers have really come to love Stella, Mae and Selene and the heightened interest is a unique opportunity to tell their story,” lead otter keeper Shannon Anderson said. “Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats and small individual actions by all of us can help save them.”

Visitors with advanced tickets will enjoy a Wild Ones celebration at the Otters on the Edge habitat at 11:30 a.m., including sandcastles and ice cakes for the whole otter family.