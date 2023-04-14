NC Aquarium teams with OCEARCH for “Suds for Sharks” fundraiser

The event Sunday, Apr. 16 hopes to help fund research into shark activity along the NC coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington brewery is teaming with the NC Aquarium at Ft. Fisher and OCEARCH to raise money for– and awareness about– shark research at the Apr. 16th “Suds for Sharks” event.

It runs from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Waterman’s Brewing Co., 1610 Pavilion Pl. in Wilmington.

Waterman’s plans to donate $1 per pint sold to OCEARCH’s efforts to research shark activity off the NC coast.

Complimentary activities for children include a shark tooth dig from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. and live music.

Special presentations are also scheduled with shark experts.

For more details on the collaboration, visit here .