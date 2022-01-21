New Hanover Co. Sheriff on driving: ‘Nothing’s going to help you on the ice’

Downtown Wilmington on January 21, 2022 (Photo: Matthew Huddleston/ WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon is speaking out on driving safety as winter weather is headed towards the Cape Fear.

McMahon said most roads may get hazardous when temperatures begin to plummet.

He says most people are staying home Friday and hopes things will stay that way. He advises you to avoid all travel until after the daylight hours Saturday saying the dark will make seeing icy spots almost impossible.

“Four-wheel-drive — nothing’s going to help you on the ice,” McMahon said. “I would say, please, stay home if at all possible. It’s not worth taking a chance on your life.”

McMahon said he is thankful we do not get winter weather that often around here and do not have to deal with icy road conditions very much.