New Hanover County 4-H participants grab honors at regional competition

(Photo: New Hanover County 4-H)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Six New Hanover County students were recently recognized for their accomplishments in public speaking and talent performances at the Southeast 4-H District Activity Day competition on June 24.

Grayson Brazik, Violetta Baillon, Owen Baillon, Alexis Wright, Sara Bergstrom and Quinn Brazik each placed in their respective categories, with Grayson and Violetta earning the right to compete July 16-19 at the North Carolina 4-H Congress.

“Learning to be comfortable presenting in public is so important, even in this era of texts, instant messaging and Zoom,” New Hanover County 4-H Extension Agent J. Scott Enroughty said. “In 4-H, youth learn how to overcome their fears with a demonstration and presentation competition at District Activity Day. As a product of growing up in 4-H, I know the benefits you gain from this experience, and I want to share a huge congratulations to these talented young people who represented New Hanover County so well.”

In presentations, Grayson Brazik earned gold medal honors in the Agriculture Science 14-18 division, while Violetta Baillon also took home gold in Food & Nutrition 11-13 division. Grayson Brazik will present on the “Uses of Drones in Agriculture” at the state Congress while Violetta Baillon will showcase her presentation on “Making Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Healthier.”

Owen Baillon secured a bronze medal in the Open Class 8-10 division, while Alexis Wright was fourth overall in the Small & Companion Animal 11-13 division. Sara Bergstrom (vocal and guitar) and Quinn Brazik (violin) earned blue ribbons for their performances as part of the 4-H Entertains competition.

Each of these competitors selected their topic of interest, did research and prepared a presentation or performance that was made to set of judges and an audience. Participants utilize PowerPoint, posters, props or instruments as part of their presentations. Fellow club members, parents, and volunteers coached these talented 4-H members to be effective public speakers for these competitions.