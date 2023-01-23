New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue

Commissioners say public safety is an issue because many people are afraid to use some county-owned areas at night.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting.

One of the biggest issues on their agenda is the ordinance regarding the homeless sleeping overnight on New Hanover County owned property.

Commissioner Deb Hays says her main goal is to help those in need.

“We understand that they will disperse and they will more than likely find other areas to go, but we are going to….our goal is to help them help themselves and to get them the services they need.”

Commissioners say public safety is an issue because many people are afraid to use some county-owned areas at night.

“We’re not going to move them, the ordinance itself says ‘no camping out’. There’s no tenting, there’s no this. And oh and by the way, our parks do close at night so there’s (supposed to be) no overnight sleeping in parks, ever.”

The board started a new program called Get Home last year, and says some of the data they’ve collected so far shows positive signs.

“Everybody is working towards the same goal and I applaud all of our partners, they’re really trying to assist with housing the homeless and getting them a place to stay overnight. We need all of that in order to make this all work.”

The vote was 4 to 1 on the ordinance today.

The board will meet again to make a final decision soon.