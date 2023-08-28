New Hanover County woman recalls 1996 appearance on ‘The Price is Right’ with Bob Barker

Donna Owens found success on 'The Price is Right' with Bob Barker in 1996 (Photo: WWAY / 'The Price is Right')

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Game Show World lost an icon over the weekend with the death of Bob Barker at 99 years old.

Barker was best known for his 35-year-role on ‘The Price is Right’.

The somber news brought an outpouring of memories from people around the country, including New Hanover County resident Donna Owens, who appeared on the long-running show in 1996.

“I was sad. I mean, he’s a legend,” Owens said. “Everybody knew him. It seemed like everybody really liked him.”

Owens says she was lucky enough to ‘come on down’ during her first-ever taping.

She says she was excited just to be in the audience and never expected to make it onto the show.

“A girl right next to me in the audience, she got called up. I was just so happy for her, she got called up,” Owens recalled. “Never expecting, sitting right next to her, I’d get up.”

Owens would wind up doing a lot more than just making her TV debut. She was the final person to make it on stage from bidders row, winning her pricing game and eventually the Showcase Showdown.

“I won a thousand dollars, a trip to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales; a tuxedo, an evening gown, and I think a mop,” Owens said.

Owens says it feels like just yesterday she was on ‘The Price is Right’ and will always remember how friendly Bob Barker was.

“He wanted everyone to win,” Owens stated. “He was always laughing, and was a great guy.”