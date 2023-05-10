New Hanover Sheriff’s Office wrangle 10-foot alligator at apartment complex

(PHOTO: NHSO/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As weather warms up, more people begin to venture outdoors in search of sun and relaxation. But humans aren’t the only ones.

Alligator sighting are rising in the Cape Fear, and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to call at the Willow Glen apartments with another one.

When deputies arrived at the clubhouse to the apartments, they were met with a nearly 10-foot gator. The sheriff’s office shared photos of the encounter on their Facebook page, highlighting Deputy Gerace, Deputy Curylo, and Deputy Brothers for wrangling the alligator.

The sheriff’s office called wildlife services to assist with the capture and relocation of the alligator.

No one was injured in the process.