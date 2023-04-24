Newest otter pups to be introduced to habitat Tuesday morning

The newest otter pups are ready to make their debut (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Nearly three months after being born, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s newest otter pups are ready to be introduced to their public habitat.

The pups were born on January 31st and have been growing behind the scenes ever since.

But Aquarium staff say they have reached two important milestones—exploring shallow water and eating solid foods–and are now ready to be introduced.

The otter team is baby proofing and preparing to present the Otters on the Edge habitat to the pups, Gemma, Kai and Ren, on Tuesday morning.

“We’re excited for these otter pups to explore their home in Otters on the Edge,” otter keeper Shannon Anderson said. “These pups have had excellent guidance from their three older siblings and parents, and we are looking forward to seeing the family of eight emerge for visitors to watch them play and splash in the habitat pool.”

Parents Leia and Quincy have been given space to succeed and teach the pups otter skills, something only they can do. So far, Aquarium staff say they have proven to be very attentive parents to Gemma, Kai and Ren and the yearlings, Stella, Mae and Selene born May 21, 2022.

Will they emerge?