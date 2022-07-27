No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot grows to $1.02 billion

Mega Millions (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which means the jackpot has grown again.

The top prize now sits at $1.02 billion.

Eight winners from six states won at least a million dollars by matching 5 of the white balls.

In order to win the top prize, you have to watch the 5 white balls and the mega ball.

Your next chance to win the astounding jackpot sum is Friday at 11:00 pm. Good luck!