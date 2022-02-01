Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center mark 1 year partnership

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrated their one year partnership anniversary today by unveiling their new facility names.

NHRMC officials say it would have been difficult to make it through the past year without help from Novant Health.

Novant says they have committed over $3 billion dollars to fund facilities and other strategic needs.

Novant Health Executive Vice President John Gizdic says they look forward to moving forward together.

“Many of those major transitions have been completed,” Gizdic said. “Hopefully we can get back to just taking care of patients versus integrating and taking care of patients.”

Gizdic adds that the partnership will benefit people for generations to come.