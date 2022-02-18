Novant Health cites e-cigs and vaping as noneffective nicotine replacements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Are you trying to quit smoking? Novant Health held a discussion today about a new study on the effectiveness of e-cigarettes in the fight to end the habit.

According to the 2-year study, e-cigs and vaping are not effective nicotine replacements. Officials say patches and gum are safer alternatives.

Novant Health COPD program coordinator Alyssa Dittner says the time it takes to quit smoking varies from person to person and it depends on a person’s mental state.

“Nicotine addiction is only 20 percent physical,” Dittner said. “So physically being addicted to that nicotine. But the other part of nicotine addiction is mental, is behavioral. So really addressing that behavioral aspect is essential.”

Dittner says there is a 24 hour free phone service with help for those who are trying to quit smoking.

You can reach that service at: 1-800-784-8669 or by visiting their website.