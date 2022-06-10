Novant Health will host June 14th job fair in Wilmington

Free chair massages and healthy snacks will be offered at the event.

Novant Health (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Novant Health will host a job fair and hiring event in Wilmington to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14th, at the Jack Barto Team Fitness Center at 2250 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington.

Novant Health will host on-site interviews with hiring leaders during the job fair.

Attendees can walk in and be interviewed or register ahead of time on the job fair’s Eventbrite page that you can access by clicking here

The event is especially focused on filling the following roles throughout Novant Health’s Coastal region:

• Registered nurse

• Certified nurse assistant (CNA)

• Licensed practical nurse (LPN)

• Certified medical assistant (CMA)

• Care associate

• Respiratory therapist

For more information about careers available with Novant Health and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, visit their career webpages by clicking here and by clicking here.